Empowering Voices, Inspiring Futures: Aalap 2024 Illuminates the Spirit of Bethune College

As the grey mist of winter draped Kolkata in its familiar embrace, the historic halls of Bethune College, shone brighter than ever. On December 20, 2024, the college welcomed Aalap 2024, its annual cultural fest, with the theme ‘Empowering Voices, Inspiring Futures’. This much anticipated event celebrated not only the creative expressions of students but also a deeper commitment to social responsibility and solidarity.

A shot of the lamp-lighting ceremony during the inauguration of the fest. Bethune College, Kolkata

Bethune College, founded in 1879 and celebrated as Asia’s first women’s college, continues to stand tall as a beacon of educational and cultural excellence. With its NAAC A+ accreditation, the college has nurtured generations of women to dream big and achieve their goals. Aalap, an integral part of Bethune’s legacy, has grown into a vibrant festival that blends tradition, innovation, and activism.

It was a bust fest day... Bethune College, Kolkata

This year, Aalap embraced a profound mission – the festival brought together students, faculty, and guests to celebrate art, camaraderie, and cultural heritage through a kaleidoscope of events.

From mesmerising dance and music performances to intellectually engaging competitions, Aalap 2024 left an indelible mark on the college's cultural tapestry.

Highlights included:

Tap-in-Ease (Group Choreography) and Manjir (Eastern Dance Solo): A showcase of rhythm and grace.

Fierce Feet Forward (Theme Walk): A dazzling display of creativity and individuality.

Reel Revolution (Film Spoof Writing) and Veritas (Debate): Stimulating events that tested wit and intellect.

Rangrez (Tote Bag Decoration): Where colours came alive.

Shutter-Speak (Photography): Capturing frames of imagination and storytelling.

The fest was marked by a kaleidoscope of events. Bethune College, Kolkata

The open-mic event, Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon, and Tomato Sandwich, stood out as a heartfelt tribute to LGBTQ+ pride, narrating stories of resilience and joy. Meanwhile, the street-play competition, Theatrista, provided a stage for powerful expressions of outrage and hope, addressing social injustices through compelling performances.

The grand evening concluded with a soulful performance by the Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese Collective, filling the campus with heartfelt melodies. The air resonated with cheer and bittersweet goodbyes as the night drew to a close. The spirit of Aalap once again proved that creativity, camaraderie, and community thrive within the historic walls of Bethune College.

The event concluded with a soulful performance by the Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese Collective. Bethune College, Kolkata

As December’s twilight faded, the city of Kolkata echoed with anticipation: the promise of another Aalap brought hope and excitement for the year ahead.