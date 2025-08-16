Life Insurance Corporation of India Notifies Recruitment for AAO and AE Posts- Check Vacancy Details

Summary Eligible candidates who want to apply for Assistant Administrative Officers and Assistant Engineer posts can find the direct link through the official website of LIC India at licindia.in The selection process for Assistant Administrative Officers comprises of three parts involving Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination

The Life Insurance Corporation of India issued the LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2025 notification. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Assistant Administrative Officers and Assistant Engineer posts can find the direct link through the official website of LIC India at licindia.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 841 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process begins on August 16 and will end on September 8, 2025.

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Assistant Engineers: 81 posts

2. Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist: 410 posts

3. Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist): 350 posts

The selection process for Assistant Administrative Officers comprises of three parts involving Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

The application fee is Rs 85 + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and for all other candidates, the application cum intimation charges is Rs. 700 + Transaction Charges +GST.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.