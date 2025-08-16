MCC to Begin NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Soon- Check Detailed Schedule Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for round 2 counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in As per the schedule, the last date to apply for Round 2 counselling is August 26, 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is set to commence the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for round 2 counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for Round 2 counselling is August 26, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on August 22 and will end on August 26, 2025 at and choice locking facility will begin on August 26 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 27 to August 28, 2025 and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on August 29, 2025. The reporting at allotted colleges will begin on August 30 and will end on September 5, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from September 6 to September 8, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

2. Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have registration link

4. Register yourself and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

It must be noted that a candidate can submit NEET-UG Counselling application/registration form only once.