BDM International Pays Soulful Tribute to Tagore with ‘The Search for the Infinite’

BDM International School commemorated the 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore with grace and grandeur through its annual Rabindra Jayanti celebration titled ‘Tagore: The Search for the Infinite’. Held on May 3, 2025, the event beautifully relived the timeless works of the bard through music, drama, and heartfelt tributes.

Felicitation of the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour by the heads of the institution. BDM International School

The celebration opened with a soul-soothing medley by the school choir, followed by a welcome address from Principal Madhumita Sengupta, who spoke on Tagore’s eternal philosophy — the quest to transcend worldly limitations and embrace universal humanism. She reminded all of ‘Where the Mind is Without Fear’, a message ever relevant in today’s divided world.

A series of mesmerising performances reflected the spirit of freedom, resilience, and hope that Tagore’s works inspire. BDM International School

The school was honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Mr Debashish Raychaudhuri, a respected filmmaker, actor, and director, alongside Guest of Honour Ms Rohini Raychaudhuri, an acclaimed Rabindra Sangeet exponent and artist. They highlighted Tagore’s boundless legacy in literature, music, and social thought, urging students to embrace his messages on humanism, unity, and environmental conservation.

A poignant enactment of ‘Chhoto Boro’ mesmerised the audience. BDM International School

A series of mesmerising performances followed — from a poignant enactment of ‘Chhoto Boro’ to a dramatic collage of Tagore’s classics like Acholayotan, Tasher Desh, and portrayals of beloved characters like Ratan, Tarapada, and Nirupama. Each act reflected the spirit of freedom, resilience, and hope that Tagore’s works inspire.

The event concluded with a medley of Tagore’s iconic songs, leaving the audience spellbound, before rising for the National Anthem — a creation of Tagore himself. The day was a moving reminder of why the Kobi Guru remains an immortal beacon in Indian literature and philosophy.