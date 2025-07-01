Bihar Public Service Commission Issues BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2025 Timetable- Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission

Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check and download the timetable on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
As per the official datesheet, the examination will be conducted in two shifts on July 17, 18 and 19, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the schedule for the Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check and download the timetable on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official datesheet, the examination will be conducted in two shifts on July 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The first shift will be conducted from 11 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 1 PM to 2 PM.

The recruitment examination is being conducted for the following posts:

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 984 posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 36 posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 4 posts

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2025: Timetable

July 17, 2025- General English Paper I (11 AM to 12 noon); General Hindi Paper II (1 PM to 2 PM)

July 18, 2025- General Studies Paper III (11 AM to 12 noon); General Engineering Science Paper IV (1 PM to 2 PM)

July 19, 2025 (11 AM to 12 Noon)

Civil Engineering, Paper V

Mechanical Engineering, Paper V

Electrical Engineering, Paper V

July 19, 2025 (1 PM to 2 PM)

Civil Engineering, Paper VI

Mechanical Engineering, Paper VI

Electrical Engineering, Paper VI

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

