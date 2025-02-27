Art workshop

Apeejay Anand Children's Library Hosts the 33rd Edition of Anand Art Workshop 2025

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
15:16 PM

Apeejay Schools

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Since 1993, this event has been organized annually in memory of Anand Paul, born on February 26th 1972, who tragically passed away in an accident in 1989
Through their artwork, the children demonstrated that even small actions such as reducing plastic waste and conserving water can help protect ocean life

February 26th marks an important day in the calendar of Apeejay Schools in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Haldia. On this day, Apeejay Anand Children's Library, under the aegis of Apeejay Schools, hosts the much-anticipated Anand Art Workshop. Since 1993, this event has been organized annually in memory of Anand Paul, born on February 26th 1972, who tragically passed away in an accident in 1989.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the workshop, offering a platform for budding artists to explore the vast world of imagination. The theme for this year's edition is "The Ocean Speaks - Giving a Voice to Marine Life", inviting young artists aged 9-12 to create artistic expressions of optimism by transforming cloth bags.

The workshop emphasizes the message that every storm gives way to calm seas, while also highlighting the urgent need to protect marine ecosystems from pollution, overfishing, and climate change. Through their artwork, the children demonstrated that even small actions such as reducing plastic waste and conserving water can help protect ocean life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Held at Apeejay House Lawns and school campuses in Salt Lake, Haldia, and Bhubaneswar, as well as Apeejay Anand Libraries in Delhi & Uttar Pradesh, the top three artworks from each venue received Certificates of Honour and Gift Hampers, while all participants were gifted stationery goodie bags.

Mr. Darryl Bloud, CEO of Apeejay Schools, shared his thoughts on the workshop:

"Art has the power to inspire, heal, and transform lives. The Anand Paul Art Workshop is not just about using colour on canvas; it's about giving every child a chance to enter into the wonderful world of imagination, to dream, to express themselves in colour, to see that sparkle in their eyes, and to believe that they too make a difference in the world-a world of make-belief, but more importantly, a world of hope through our children."

The winners are as follows:

First Prize: Nesha Senapati (The Park English School)

Second Prize: Deep Ghosh (Kolkata Society for Empowerment of the Differently Abled)

Third Prize: Yasmina Sekh ( New Light)

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
15:23 PM
Art workshop Apeejay Schools
Similar stories
The event will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 6
Techno India University

Techno India University's annual fest Sahotsava to commence on February 28

Classical Music

IIT Kanpur Hosts an Enchanting Evening of North Indian Classical Music

TechXtreme 2025, hosted by GDG On Campus Techno India University (TIU), proved to be an exhilarating experience.
Techno India University

TechXtreme ‘25 Unites Aspiring Technologists & Industry Leaders at Techno India Uni. . .

Matribhasha Diwas

IIEST Shibpur Celebrates Linguistic Legacy of the Indian Subcontinent: Matribhasha Di. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The event will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 6
Techno India University

Techno India University's annual fest Sahotsava to commence on February 28

Representative Image
SBI PO

SBI PO Preliminary Exam Admit card to be released soon on official website - Check De. . .

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board

Application Correction Window for WBJEE 2025 Closes Today- Know Editable Fields Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Opens: How to Edit Applications Before Feb . . .

Classical Music

IIT Kanpur Hosts an Enchanting Evening of North Indian Classical Music

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Answer Key 2025 to be Out: Release Date, Steps to Download

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality