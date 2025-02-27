Apeejay Anand Children's Library Hosts the 33rd Edition of Anand Art Workshop 2025

Summary Since 1993, this event has been organized annually in memory of Anand Paul, born on February 26th 1972, who tragically passed away in an accident in 1989 Through their artwork, the children demonstrated that even small actions such as reducing plastic waste and conserving water can help protect ocean life

February 26th marks an important day in the calendar of Apeejay Schools in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Haldia. On this day, Apeejay Anand Children's Library, under the aegis of Apeejay Schools, hosts the much-anticipated Anand Art Workshop. Since 1993, this event has been organized annually in memory of Anand Paul, born on February 26th 1972, who tragically passed away in an accident in 1989.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the workshop, offering a platform for budding artists to explore the vast world of imagination. The theme for this year's edition is "The Ocean Speaks - Giving a Voice to Marine Life", inviting young artists aged 9-12 to create artistic expressions of optimism by transforming cloth bags.

The workshop emphasizes the message that every storm gives way to calm seas, while also highlighting the urgent need to protect marine ecosystems from pollution, overfishing, and climate change. Through their artwork, the children demonstrated that even small actions such as reducing plastic waste and conserving water can help protect ocean life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Held at Apeejay House Lawns and school campuses in Salt Lake, Haldia, and Bhubaneswar, as well as Apeejay Anand Libraries in Delhi & Uttar Pradesh, the top three artworks from each venue received Certificates of Honour and Gift Hampers, while all participants were gifted stationery goodie bags.

Mr. Darryl Bloud, CEO of Apeejay Schools, shared his thoughts on the workshop:

"Art has the power to inspire, heal, and transform lives. The Anand Paul Art Workshop is not just about using colour on canvas; it's about giving every child a chance to enter into the wonderful world of imagination, to dream, to express themselves in colour, to see that sparkle in their eyes, and to believe that they too make a difference in the world-a world of make-belief, but more importantly, a world of hope through our children."

The winners are as follows:

First Prize: Nesha Senapati (The Park English School)

Second Prize: Deep Ghosh (Kolkata Society for Empowerment of the Differently Abled)

Third Prize: Yasmina Sekh ( New Light)