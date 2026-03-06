Bar Council of India

Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 21 Syllabus 2026; Exam on June 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2026
15:32 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates preparing for the exam can download the detailed syllabus from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com
Candidates can submit the AIBE XXI application form until April 30, while the fee payment window will remain open until May 1

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the syllabus for the All India Bar Examination XXI (AIBE 21) 2026. Candidates preparing for the exam can download the detailed syllabus from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official syllabus, the AIBE XXI question paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions drawn from 19 law subjects, covering key areas of legal education such as constitutional law, criminal law, civil procedure, and professional ethics.

The AIBE 21 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026.

Candidates can submit the AIBE XXI application form until April 30, while the fee payment window will remain open until May 1.

As per the schedule, the application correction window will be available from May 1 to May 3, and hall tickets will be released on May 22.

AIBE 21 Syllabus and Weightage

The subject-wise weightage for the AIBE 21 question paper is as follows:

  • Constitutional Law – 10 questions
  • Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) – 10 questions
  • Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) / Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita – 8 questions
  • Evidence Act / Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – 8 questions
  • Family Law – 8 questions
  • Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Law, Negotiable Instruments Act – 8 questions
  • Law of Torts, Motor Vehicles Act, Consumer Protection Law – 5 questions
  • Alternative Dispute Resolution including Arbitration Act – 4 questions
  • Public Interest Litigation – 4 questions
  • Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI Rules – 4 questions
  • Labour and Industrial Law – 4 questions
  • Law related to Taxation – 4 questions
  • Administrative Law – 3 questions
  • Company Law – 2 questions
  • Environmental Law – 2 questions
  • Cyber Law – 2 questions
  • Land Acquisition Act – 2 questions
  • Intellectual Property Laws – 2 questions
Last updated on 06 Mar 2026
15:32 PM
Bar Council of India AIBE XXI AIBE
