Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 21 Syllabus 2026; Exam on June 7

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the syllabus for the All India Bar Examination XXI (AIBE 21) 2026. Candidates preparing for the exam can download the detailed syllabus from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official syllabus, the AIBE XXI question paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions drawn from 19 law subjects, covering key areas of legal education such as constitutional law, criminal law, civil procedure, and professional ethics.

The AIBE 21 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026.

Candidates can submit the AIBE XXI application form until April 30, while the fee payment window will remain open until May 1.

As per the schedule, the application correction window will be available from May 1 to May 3, and hall tickets will be released on May 22.

AIBE 21 Syllabus and Weightage

The subject-wise weightage for the AIBE 21 question paper is as follows:

Constitutional Law – 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) – 10 questions

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) / Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita – 8 questions

Evidence Act / Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – 8 questions

Family Law – 8 questions

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Law, Negotiable Instruments Act – 8 questions

Law of Torts, Motor Vehicles Act, Consumer Protection Law – 5 questions

Alternative Dispute Resolution including Arbitration Act – 4 questions

Public Interest Litigation – 4 questions

Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI Rules – 4 questions

Labour and Industrial Law – 4 questions

Law related to Taxation – 4 questions

Administrative Law – 3 questions

Company Law – 2 questions

Environmental Law – 2 questions

Cyber Law – 2 questions

Land Acquisition Act – 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws – 2 questions