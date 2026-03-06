IIT Madras Launches One-Year PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics; Applications Open Till May 31

Summary The first batch will commence on September 7, with the last date to apply set for May 31, the release added Eligibility is open to candidates holding three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines, including a BSc in Computer Science and Computer Applications, subject to IIT Madras admission criteria

IIT Madras is launching a one-year, web-enabled postgraduate diploma in Manufacturing Analytics to equip professionals with advanced skills in data analytics, AI, and digital transformation, officials said.

The course, offered by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, is designed to meet growing industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement, and strategic decision-making, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The first batch will commence on September 7, with the last date to apply set for May 31, the release added.

The curriculum combines strong mathematical foundations with contemporary topics such as machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI, while focusing on real-world manufacturing use cases.

Structured across three academic terms over one year (September–August), the diploma carries a total of 90 credits, reflecting its academic rigour and applied focus.

Highlighting the need for such programs, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “As India’s manufacturing sector accelerates its digital transformation, there is a clear need for programs that combine academic depth with industry relevance.” “This postgraduate diploma reflects IIT Madras’ commitment to creating future-ready professionals who can lead technology-driven transformation in manufacturing,” he added.

Eligibility is open to candidates holding three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines, including a BSc in Computer Science and Computer Applications, subject to IIT Madras admission criteria.

The diploma targets working professionals from large and medium-scale manufacturing organisations, as well as eligible graduates seeking to build advanced capabilities in manufacturing analytics.

The program will be delivered in a web-enabled format to accommodate diverse learner needs.

Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Head of the Walmart Center for Tech Excellence and faculty member in the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras, said, “Manufacturing today is being reshaped by data, AI, and automation.” This diploma has been carefully designed to help professionals move beyond theory and directly apply advanced analytics and AI techniques to real manufacturing environments and challenges, he added.

