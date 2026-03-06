Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Civil Services Toppers List 2025 Out; Anuj Agnihotri Secures Rank 1; Full List Here

File Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the main examination and the personality test can check their results on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

According to the commission, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various prestigious services of the Government of India.

UPSC CSE Toppers List 2025

The top 10 rank holders in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 are:

  1. Anuj Agnihotri – Rank 1
  2. Rajeshwari Suve M – Rank 2
  3. Akansh Dhull – Rank 3
  4. Raghav Jhunjhunwala – Rank 4
  5. Ishan Bhatnagar – Rank 5
  6. Zinnia Aurora – Rank 6
  7. A R Rajah Mohaideen – Rank 7
  8. Pakshal Secretry – Rank 8
  9. Astha Jain – Rank 9
  10. Ujjwal Priyank – Rank 10

Category-wise Selection

Out of the 958 recommended candidates, the category-wise distribution is as follows:

  • General category: 317 candidates
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 104 candidates
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 candidates
  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 158 candidates
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 73 candidates

The recommended candidates will be appointed to the following services:

  • Indian Administrative Service (IAS)
  • Indian Foreign Service (IFS)
  • Indian Police Service (IPS)
  • Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

The commission also stated that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, subject to verification of documents and other eligibility conditions.

