Staff Selection Commission

SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 Result, Cut-off Declared; 15,607 Candidates Shortlisted for Paper 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2026
14:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download the SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 result from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in
The SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts from December 3 to December 6, 2026, and again on December 13, at various centres across the country

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2026 Paper 1 results and cut-offs, shortlisting 15,607 candidates to appear for Paper 2 of the recruitment examination.

According to the commission, the results of two candidates have been withheld.

Out of the total candidates shortlisted for the next stage:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 11,593 candidates have qualified under the Civil Engineering stream.
  • 4,014 candidates have qualified for the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering streams.

Candidates can download the SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 result from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts from December 3 to December 6, 2026, and again on December 13, at various centres across the country.

In its official notice, the Staff Selection Commission stated that representations submitted by candidates regarding the provisional answer keys were carefully reviewed. Based on the valid objections received, necessary revisions were made to the answer keys.

The final answer keys were then used to prepare the results for Paper 1.

The commission also said that the final answer keys, along with the question papers-cum-response sheets and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates, will be uploaded on its official website in due course.

Last updated on 06 Mar 2026
14:56 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Announced - Anuj Agnihotri Tops Civil Services Exam

Police recruitment

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced for 3,297 Posts; Applications Begi. . .

PG diploma

IIT Madras Launches One-Year PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics; Applications Open. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC OCS 2026 Application Deadline Extended; 465 Vacancies to Be Filled

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Announced - Anuj Agnihotri Tops Civil Services Exam

Police recruitment

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced for 3,297 Posts; Applications Begi. . .

PG diploma

IIT Madras Launches One-Year PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics; Applications Open. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC OCS 2026 Application Deadline Extended; 465 Vacancies to Be Filled

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CHSL 2026: Registration Opens for 124 Posts; Check Eligibility and Apply Online

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Emerges Winner of the 15th Wipro Earthian Award

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality