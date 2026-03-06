SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 Result, Cut-off Declared; 15,607 Candidates Shortlisted for Paper 2

Summary Candidates can download the SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 result from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in The SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts from December 3 to December 6, 2026, and again on December 13, at various centres across the country

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2026 Paper 1 results and cut-offs, shortlisting 15,607 candidates to appear for Paper 2 of the recruitment examination.

According to the commission, the results of two candidates have been withheld.

Out of the total candidates shortlisted for the next stage:

11,593 candidates have qualified under the Civil Engineering stream.

4,014 candidates have qualified for the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering streams.

In its official notice, the Staff Selection Commission stated that representations submitted by candidates regarding the provisional answer keys were carefully reviewed. Based on the valid objections received, necessary revisions were made to the answer keys.

The final answer keys were then used to prepare the results for Paper 1.

The commission also said that the final answer keys, along with the question papers-cum-response sheets and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates, will be uploaded on its official website in due course.