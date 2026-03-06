Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Announced for 3,297 Posts; Applications Begin March 10

Summary Candidates who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board will be eligible to apply for the posts According to the notification, the online application process will begin on March 10, 2026

The Punjab Police has released the notification for Constable recruitment 2026, announcing a major hiring drive to fill 3,297 vacancies across the state.

According to the notification, the online application process will begin on March 10, 2026, and candidates will be able to submit their forms until March 30, 2026 through the official Punjab Police website.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 3,297 constable posts in two cadres:

District Police Cadre: 2,522 posts

Armed Police Cadre: 775 posts

The vacancies will be distributed among various categories, including General, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, and other reserved categories, in accordance with government rules.

Candidates applying for the constable posts must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. However, ex-servicemen candidates are eligible to apply with a Class 10 qualification.

Applicants must also have studied Punjabi in the matriculation examination or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Punjab government.

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 28 years. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

The recruitment process will consist of multiple stages, including:

Written Examination Physical Screening and Physical Measurement Tests Document Verification

Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for the physical tests, followed by verification of documents.