UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Announced: Anuj Agnihotri Secures All India Rank 1, Check Merit List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2026
14:45 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025.
A total of 958 candidates have qualified for the civil services examination 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the much-awaited final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. With the declaration of the results on Friday, a total of 958 candidates have successfully qualified for appointment to various prestigious central civil services.

According to the official result data released by the commission, Anuj Agnihotri has secured the first rank in the Civil Services Examination 2025. Rajeshwari Suve M has achieved the second rank, while Akansh Dhull has secured the third position in the final merit list.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC to recruit candidates for key positions in the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other central services. The selection process takes place in three rigorous stages — the preliminary examination, the main examination, and the personality test or interview.

In its official statement, the commission confirmed that a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to different services based on the final merit list. However, the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional and will be subject to further verification as per the rules of the examination.

Earlier, the central government had notified a total of 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services Examination 2025. The recommended candidates will be allocated to various services depending on their rank, preference, and the availability of vacancies.

To assist candidates seeking further clarification regarding the examination or recruitment process, UPSC has set up a facilitation counter at its campus near the examination hall. Candidates can visit the counter on working days between 10 am and 5 pm or contact the commission through the telephone numbers 23385271, 23381125, or 23098543 for assistance.

The commission has also informed candidates that their individual marks will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days from the date of the result declaration. Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for updates and additional information related to the examination results.

Last updated on 06 Mar 2026
15:01 PM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Result Toppers list UPSC CSE 2025
