Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2026 to be Released Shortly at raubikaner.org; Exam Scheduled for June 27

Summary Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the university's official website once the link is activated The Rajasthan JET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 27, following its rescheduling from the earlier date of June 21

The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, is expected to release the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026 admit card today, June 22. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the university's official website once the link is activated.

The Rajasthan JET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 27, following its rescheduling from the earlier date of June 21.

University authorities are expected to make the admit cards available through the official portal, enabling candidates to verify their examination details and download the document ahead of the test.

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The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid hall ticket and a prescribed photo identity proof.

Applicants are advised to download and print their admit cards as soon as they are released to avoid last-minute difficulties caused by heavy traffic on the website closer to the examination date.

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit the official website Click on the “Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage. Enter your Registration Number and Password in the login window. Submit the details to access the admit card. Carefully verify all information mentioned on the hall ticket. Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference and examination purposes.

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities for correction.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the admit card release, examination guidelines and other important announcements related to Rajasthan JET 2026.