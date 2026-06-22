KCET Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Process Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Summary With the counselling window now open, candidates can submit and prioritise their choices through the official counselling portal Alongside the option entry process, KEA has activated the facility to download verification slips

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the option entry process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2026 counselling, enabling eligible candidates to select their preferred colleges and courses for admission to professional programmes across the state.

With the counselling window now open, candidates can submit and prioritise their choices through the official counselling portal. The options entered during this stage will play a crucial role in determining seat allotment in subsequent counselling rounds.

The authority has advised candidates to carefully review the seat matrix, fee structure, eligibility requirements and counselling guidelines before finalising their preferences. Admission experts have also recommended that students include a wide range of colleges and courses in their option list to improve their chances of securing a seat during allotment.

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Alongside the option entry process, KEA has activated the facility to download verification slips. The document is mandatory for participation in counselling and seat allotment rounds.

According to KEA, candidates who do not possess a valid verification slip will not be allowed to exercise web options or take part in the seat allotment process. Students facing difficulties in downloading the slip have been urged to contact the authority and resolve any discrepancies without delay.

The verification slip serves as official confirmation that a candidate’s documents and eligibility details have been successfully verified by the authority.

KCET Counselling 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the KCET 2026 option entry process:

Visit the official KEA counselling portal at KEA Counselling Portal. Log in using your CET number and other required credentials. Click on the “Option Entry” link available on the dashboard. Browse the list of participating colleges and courses. Select and arrange institutions and programmes in order of preference. Add multiple options to enhance your chances of seat allotment. Review all entered choices carefully before submission. Save and lock your preferences before the prescribed deadline. Download and retain a copy of the submitted options for future reference. Check the mock allotment results and modify preferences during the option modification window, if necessary.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official KEA website for updates regarding counselling schedules, mock allotment results, seat allotment rounds and other important announcements related to KCET 2026 admissions.