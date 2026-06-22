Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Dates Announced for Diploma Admission - Check Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
14:52 PM

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Summary
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the schedule for the first phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling.
Candidates who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) can participate in the admission process through the official counselling portal.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the schedule for the first phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling. Candidates who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) can participate in the admission process through the official counselling portal. The first phase of counselling is set to commence on June 24, 2026, and will involve several stages, including certificate verification, fee payment, option entry, seat allotment, and college reporting.

The counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds to facilitate admissions to available diploma seats. After the completion of regular counselling rounds, authorities will also conduct a spot round to fill any remaining vacancies. However, the schedule for the subsequent rounds has not yet been announced and is expected to be released later by the department.

As per the official timetable, online certificate verification and processing fee payment will begin on June 24 and continue until June 30, 2026. Candidates whose certificates are either not verified online or require corrections or updates will have the opportunity to attend certificate verification sessions at designated Help Line Centres (HLCs) between June 25 and July 1, 2026. The department has also published a rank-wise schedule on its website to guide candidates regarding the dates on which they should visit the verification centres.

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Following the verification process, registered and eligible candidates will be able to exercise their web options from June 29 to July 3, 2026. During this period, candidates can select their preferred colleges and diploma branches based on their interests and eligibility. The authorities will also provide a one-day option modification facility on July 4, allowing applicants to make changes to their previously submitted choices before seat allotment is finalised.

The first phase seat allotment result will be announced on July 6, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will then be required to complete both self-reporting and physical reporting at their allotted institutions between July 7 and July 10, 2026. Successful completion of these formalities will confirm their admission to the respective diploma programmes.

The department has also stated that academic activities for the new session will commence on July 7, 2026. This means that candidates who secure admission during the first phase can begin attending classes immediately after completing the admission process.

Students participating in AP POLYCET 2026 counselling must complete several important steps, including registration, payment of the prescribed processing fee, certificate verification, selection of college and branch preferences through web options, and checking their allotment status. Candidates who receive a seat allotment must complete the required fee payment and report to the allotted college within the stipulated timeframe to retain their admission.

With the counselling process set to begin shortly, candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official counselling portal for updates, detailed instructions, and notifications related to upcoming rounds and admission procedures.

Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
14:53 PM
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Diploma Programme Counselling schedule
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