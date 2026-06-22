NTA

NEET UG 2026 Unofficial Answer Keys Out for Paper Codes 50, 60, 70 and 80; Expected Cutoff Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
13:19 PM

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Summary
Candidates can also access memory-based question papers and detailed solutions to evaluate their performance in the medical entrance examination
Along with the results, the agency will announce category-wise cut-offs and All India Ranks (AIR)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 on Sunday, June 22, and several coaching institutes have released unofficial answer keys for question paper codes 50, 60, 70 and 80. Candidates can also access memory-based question papers and detailed solutions to evaluate their performance in the medical entrance examination.

The unofficial answer keys contain code-wise solutions for all 180 questions asked in the examination. By comparing their responses with the answers provided, candidates can calculate their probable scores ahead of the release of the official answer key.

NEET UG 2026 consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology, carrying a maximum of 720 marks. The examination serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, BDS and AYUSH programmes offered by institutions across the country.

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The NTA is expected to release the official answer key, OMR response sheets and the answer key challenge window on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in, in the coming days. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to any answer in the provisional key by paying the prescribed fee for each challenged question.

The objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. Following the review process, the NTA will publish the final answer key, which will be used for the preparation of NEET UG 2026 results.

Along with the results, the agency will announce category-wise cut-offs and All India Ranks (AIR). The subsequent counselling process for admission to medical, dental and AYUSH courses will be conducted based on the final NEET UG 2026 scores and ranks.

Candidates are advised to treat the unofficial answer keys as a reference tool for score estimation and rely on the official answer key released by the NTA for final verification.

Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
13:45 PM
NTA NEET NEET UG NEET UG 2026 Answer Key
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