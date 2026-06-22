NMIMS

NMIMS NPAT Result 2026 Expected Today at npat.nmims.edu.in; Check Merit List Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
14:57 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination are awaiting the release of the merit list and admission offers for various undergraduate programmes
The admission process based on the NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) and NMIMS Common Entrance Test (CET) is also currently underway

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is expected to announce the NPAT 2026 results today, June 22, on its official examination portal. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination are awaiting the release of the merit list and admission offers for various undergraduate programmes.

According to media reports, NMIMS has already begun releasing admission results for several undergraduate courses across its campuses. The admission process based on the NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) and NMIMS Common Entrance Test (CET) is also currently underway.

While results for several non-commerce programmes have already been declared, candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and other commerce-related courses are now waiting for the NPAT 2026 results.

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Once released, candidates will be able to check their merit rank, qualifying status and admission offer through the NMIMS candidate login portal available on the official website.

Candidates who receive admission offers based on their NPAT 2026 performance will have the option to either accept or decline the allotted seat.

Those accepting the offer must pay the prescribed admission fee within the stipulated deadline to confirm their admission. Failure to complete the fee payment process within the specified period may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

NPAT Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official NPAT website.
  2. Click on the "NPAT Candidate Login" option on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registered email ID and password.
  4. Click on the "Login" button.
  5. Access the candidate dashboard.
  6. Select the "NPAT Merit List" tab.
  7. Check your qualifying status, merit rank and admission details.
  8. Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the declaration of NPAT 2026 results and subsequent admission procedures.

Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
14:58 PM
NMIMS Results out
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