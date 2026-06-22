UPSC 2026

UPSC CSE Main 2026 DAF Released, Application Ongoing for Civil Services Exam - Check Exam Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
14:16 PM

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Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submission process for candidates who successfully qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026.
Aspirants can now access the application facility through the official UPSC online portal (upsconline.nic.in).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submission process for candidates who successfully qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026. The opening of the DAF window marks the next crucial stage in the Civil Services Examination process, enabling eligible candidates to complete the formalities required for appearing in the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026. Aspirants can now access the application facility through the official UPSC online portal (upsconline.nic.in) and complete the required procedures within the stipulated timeline.

UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Commission Releases CSE Qualified Candidates’ Names, Mains Application Date
UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Commission Releases CSE Qualified Candidates’ Names, Mains Application Date

According to the commission, the DAF submission window will remain available until June 29, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination must complete the process within this deadline, as submission of the Detailed Application Form is mandatory for participation in the Main Examination. UPSC has made it clear that candidates who fail to submit the form by the prescribed date will not be permitted to appear for the next stage of the examination process.

The commission has activated a dedicated portal through which shortlisted candidates can submit their Detailed Application Form and update important information related to their candidature. The online facility allows candidates to verify and confirm personal and educational details, provide cadre preferences, update category and reservation information where applicable, and furnish details regarding scribes or assistive devices. Candidates requiring large-font question papers or other examination-related accommodations can also submit their requests through the same platform.

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UPSC has directed all eligible candidates to log in to the portal and either reconfirm previously submitted information or update relevant details during the application period. The commission has further stated that e-Admit Cards for the Civil Services Main Examination 2026 will be issued only to those candidates who successfully complete the DAF submission process within the prescribed deadline.

Regarding the examination fee, UPSC has maintained the existing exemption policy for certain categories. Female candidates, as well as applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, are exempt from paying the examination fee. All other candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee of ₹200 while submitting the Detailed Application Form.

To complete the process, candidates must visit the official UPSC online portal, log in using their registration credentials, verify personal and academic information, update reservation details if applicable, indicate cadre preferences, provide details related to scribe facilities or assistive devices where required, pay the examination fee if applicable, review all entered information carefully, and submit the application. Candidates are advised to download and preserve the confirmation page for future reference and regularly monitor official notifications regarding the release of e-Admit Cards.

The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026 will begin on August 21, 2026. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the Personality Test or Interview round. The combined performance in the written examination and interview will determine the final selection for various prestigious civil services across the country.

Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
14:17 PM
UPSC 2026 UPSC CSE 2026 UPSC Mains applications Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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