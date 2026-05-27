HSCAP Portal Begins Kerala Plus One Admission 2026 Registration; Important Dates Released

Summary Admissions and seat allotments will primarily be based on Class 10 marks and reservation criteria prescribed by the state authorities Students can apply for admission to Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams through the online portal

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has commenced the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) 2026 for Kerala Plus One (Class 11) admissions. Eligible students can now apply online for admission to government and aided higher secondary schools across the state through the official HSCAP portal.

The online registration process began on May 25, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until June 3, 2026.

Kerala Plus One admissions are being conducted through the single-window admission system known as Ekajalakam, which allows students to select their preferred schools and streams online. Admissions and seat allotments will primarily be based on Class 10 marks and reservation criteria prescribed by the state authorities.

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Students can apply for admission to Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams through the online portal.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Important Dates

The major dates related to the HSCAP admission process are as follows:

Application process begins: May 25, 2026

Last date to apply: June 3, 2026

Trial allotment result: June 8, 2026

First allotment result: June 15, 2026

Commencement of classes: July 2, 2026

The second and third allotment lists are expected to be released by the end of June 2026.

Eligibility

Students seeking admission to Kerala Plus One courses must satisfy the following eligibility conditions:

Candidates must have passed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination or an equivalent examination such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) from a recognised board.

Applicants should have secured at least a D+ grade or equivalent passing marks in all subjects.

CBSE students opting for streams that include Mathematics must have passed Mathematics-Standard in Class 10 and not Mathematics-Basic.

There is no strict age limit for admission through HSCAP.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2026: Steps to Apply

Students can follow these steps to complete the online application process:

Visit the official HSCAP Kerala admission portal.

Click on the Plus One admission registration link.

Complete the registration using the required details.

Fill out the online application form carefully.

Select preferred schools and streams.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

The Directorate of General Education will publish the trial allotment and main allotment lists online after the completion of the application process. Students are advised to regularly visit the official HSCAP portal for the latest updates regarding admissions and allotment results.