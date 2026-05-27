Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Date Announced; Students Can Check Class 11 Marksheets Online

Summary Once declared, students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year examinations will be able to access their results online through the official portals An official notification regarding the announcement schedule is expected to be issued closer to the result date

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 on June 10, according to media reports. Once declared, students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year examinations will be able to access their results online through the official portals.

While the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time for the declaration of results, preparations for publishing the scorecards are reportedly underway. An official notification regarding the announcement schedule is expected to be issued closer to the result date.

The Kerala Plus One examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted at various examination centres across the state for students belonging to Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams.

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Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official Websites

Students will be able to access their results through the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow the steps below to check and download their marks memo:

Visit any of the official result websites.

Click on the “Kerala Plus One Result 2026” link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the login credentials.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

The online marks memo will contain important details including subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related information.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards readily available while checking the results to avoid delays during the login process.