Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Introduces GATE-Based Recruitment Scheme; AFCAT Exam Not Mandatory

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2026
13:21 PM

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Summary
Eligible applicants selected through this merit-based shortlisting process will be exempted from appearing in the AFCAT written examination for technical branch entries
The IAF further stated that the educational qualifications required under the GATE-based entry scheme will remain identical to those prescribed for technical branch recruitment through AFCAT

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a new recruitment scheme for induction into its Technical Branch under the Officers Cadre through valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. The initiative is aimed at offering engineering graduates an additional route to join the Air Force without appearing for the preliminary written examination conducted under the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT).

Under the newly introduced system, candidates possessing valid GATE scores will be directly shortlisted for testing at the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). Eligible applicants selected through this merit-based shortlisting process will be exempted from appearing in the AFCAT written examination for technical branch entries.

However, the Air Force clarified that AFCAT will continue to remain the primary mode of recruitment for all branches, including the Technical Branch.

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The IAF further stated that the educational qualifications required under the GATE-based entry scheme will remain identical to those prescribed for technical branch recruitment through AFCAT. The list of accepted GATE subjects has already been published as part of the AFCAT Notification 02/2026 available on the official websites.

According to the Air Force, candidates aspiring to join the Technical Branch will have the flexibility to apply through both AFCAT and the newly introduced GATE score pathway, depending on their eligibility and preference.

The newly launched recruitment mechanism is expected to widen opportunities for technically qualified candidates and streamline the selection process for engineering graduates with strong GATE performance.

Last updated on 27 May 2026
13:21 PM
Indian Air Force (IAF) IAF officers AFCAT 2026
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