National Institute of Design

NID DAT BDes Mains Result 2026 Declared at admissions.nid.edu; Check Scorecard Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2026
14:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their results through the official admission portal
According to the official counselling schedule, candidates can upload required documents and submit their final institute preferences until May 31, 2026

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 mains result for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme today, May 26. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their results through the official admission portal.

The NID DAT BDes mains result includes important details such as the candidate’s name, programme name, roll number, category applied under, total marks secured, and qualifying status.

Candidates can check their results on the official website: NID Admissions Portal

ADVERTISEMENT

NID DAT BDes Mains Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

  • Visit the official website, admissions.nid.edu.
  • Click on the “B.Des DAT Mains Result 2026-27” link.
  • Enter valid login credentials such as email address and date of birth.
  • The NID BDes mains result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

According to the official counselling schedule, candidates can upload required documents and submit their final institute preferences until May 31, 2026.

The Round 1 seat allotment, seat confirmation, and token fee payment process will take place from June 9 to June 11, 2026. Meanwhile, provisional offer letters for Round 1 seat allotment will be available between June 16 and June 18, 2026.

The National Institute of Design offers a four-year full-time Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme across its campuses located in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Last updated on 27 May 2026
14:57 PM
National Institute of Design Results out NID DAT 2026
Similar stories
Kerala government

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Date Announced; Students Can Check Class 11 Marksheets On. . .

Class XII exams

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Date 2026 Announced Following Result Release - Check De. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Now Open

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Introduces GATE-Based Recruitment Scheme; AFCAT Exam Not Mandatory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Introduces GATE-Based Recruitment Scheme; AFCAT Exam Not Mandatory

CBSE 2026

CBSE row: Students, educators debate OSM glitches, react to evaluation concerns

Kerala government

HSCAP Portal Begins Kerala Plus One Admission 2026 Registration; Important Dates Rele. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Date Announced; Students Can Check Class 11 Marksheets On. . .

Class XII exams

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Date 2026 Announced Following Result Release - Check De. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Now Open

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality