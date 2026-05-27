NID DAT BDes Mains Result 2026 Declared at admissions.nid.edu; Check Scorecard Online

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their results through the official admission portal According to the official counselling schedule, candidates can upload required documents and submit their final institute preferences until May 31, 2026

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 mains result for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme today, May 26. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their results through the official admission portal.

The NID DAT BDes mains result includes important details such as the candidate’s name, programme name, roll number, category applied under, total marks secured, and qualifying status.

Candidates can check their results on the official website: NID Admissions Portal

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NID DAT BDes Mains Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Visit the official website, admissions.nid.edu.

Click on the “B.Des DAT Mains Result 2026-27” link.

Enter valid login credentials such as email address and date of birth.

The NID BDes mains result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

According to the official counselling schedule, candidates can upload required documents and submit their final institute preferences until May 31, 2026.

The Round 1 seat allotment, seat confirmation, and token fee payment process will take place from June 9 to June 11, 2026. Meanwhile, provisional offer letters for Round 1 seat allotment will be available between June 16 and June 18, 2026.

The National Institute of Design offers a four-year full-time Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme across its campuses located in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.