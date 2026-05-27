Class XII exams

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Date 2026 Announced Following Result Release - Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2026
13:50 PM

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Summary
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the examination dates for the Kerala Plus Two SAY Examination 2026.
DHSE is expected to release the detailed subject-wise timetable for the SAY examinations shortly on its official website.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the examination dates for the Kerala Plus Two SAY Examination 2026. According to the official update, the Kerala +2 SAY examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026, for students seeking improvement in marks or attempting subjects in which they were unsuccessful.

DHSE is expected to release the detailed subject-wise timetable for the SAY examinations shortly on its official website. Students are advised to regularly monitor the portal for updates regarding the complete examination schedule and related instructions.

The announcement comes shortly after the declaration of the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026. Students were able to access their Class 12 results through the official result portal, Kerala Results Portal, using their login credentials.

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The SAY (Save A Year) examination provides an opportunity for students who have failed in one or two subjects to improve their scores and continue their academic progression without losing an academic year. Students dissatisfied with their marks can also appear for the examination to enhance their performance.

Alongside the announcement of SAY examination dates, the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 statistics have also been released. According to the data, over 4.52 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Higher Secondary examinations this year.

The overall pass percentage in the Kerala Plus Two examinations 2026 stands at 77.97%. Girls outperformed boys in the examination with a significantly higher pass percentage of 86.89%.

Students eligible for the SAY examinations are expected to complete the application process through their respective schools within the deadlines to be announced by DHSE Kerala.

Last updated on 27 May 2026
13:51 PM
Class XII exams Kerala government Exam dates
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