college events

Army Institute of Management Kolkata Launches BBA Programme, Marking a New Chapter in Its Academic Legacy

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Sep 2025
17:46 PM

AIMK

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The programme is duly approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal
The day was further enlivened by a cultural presentation, symbolising the spirit of fresh beginnings

The Army Institute of Management, Kolkata (AIMK) marked a milestone in its illustrious journey by launching its maiden Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme on 22nd September 2025. The programme is duly approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal.

The solemn occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries. Major General Sibdas Bhattacharjee, Chairman, AIMK, honoured the ceremony as Chief Guest, while Dr. Sujit K. Basu, FAScT, Cav. OMRI, and Founding Director of AIMK, adorned the dais as Guest of Honour. Their insightful addresses, replete with wisdom and experience, exhorted the young pioneers of the BBA programme to pursue their academic voyage with vision, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to values.

The proceedings commenced with the Inaugural Address by Brig. (Dr.) Sujay Ranjan Chaudhuri (Retd.), Director, AIMK, who extended a warm welcome to the inaugural batch and impressed upon them the institute’s enduring ethos of excellence, discipline, and character.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day was further enlivened by a cultural presentation, symbolising the spirit of fresh beginnings. A moment of singular significance was the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of the dedicated BBA classroom, performed jointly by Dr. Basu and Maj. Gen. Bhattacharjee, thereby heralding the formal launch of the programme. The newly admitted students were subsequently presented with academic kits, equipping them for their scholarly pursuits.

The event culminated with an Orientation Programme. Col. Jaideep Bhowmik (Retd.), Registrar, AIMK, delineated the Code of Conduct and institutional guidelines, while Dr. Ayan Chattopadhyay, Head of the BBA Programme, elucidated the academic framework and curriculum, setting the intellectual tone for the cohort’s journey ahead.

On this landmark occasion, the dignitaries reiterated AIMK’s unwavering resolve to nurture future-ready leaders through a judicious blend of academic rigour, discipline, and value-driven education.

With this inaugural batch of the BBA Programme, AIMK embarks upon a new epoch in its academic odyssey—consolidating its stature as a premier cradle of management education in the country.

Last updated on 27 Sep 2025
17:46 PM
college events Army Institute of Management BBA
Similar stories
IIM

Masai and IIM Trichy Launch AI-Driven Courses in Digital Marketing, Product Managemen. . .

IEM-UEM Group

Puja with a Purpose: IEM-UEM Group Shares Festive Joy with Orphan Students

St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College Hosts X-Genesis 2025, Welcoming Freshers into Management

Online Fest

All India Performance Arts League to Celebrate Young Talent Nationwide - Registration. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 3,073 Posts in Delhi Police. . .

OPSC

Priyansu Pal Tops Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023; Ananya Mishra Only Woman in Top 10

MCC

MCC Asks NRI and OCI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 by September 29

Schools

Mizoram to Introduce Common Exam for Class 9 Students from Next Academic Session: Edu. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Tier-1 Concludes, Re-Exam for Affected Candidates Confirmed; All Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Answer Key for Phase 13 Recruitment Exam 2025; New Challenge Process Int. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality