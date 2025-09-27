Army Institute of Management Kolkata Launches BBA Programme, Marking a New Chapter in Its Academic Legacy

Summary The programme is duly approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal The day was further enlivened by a cultural presentation, symbolising the spirit of fresh beginnings

The Army Institute of Management, Kolkata (AIMK) marked a milestone in its illustrious journey by launching its maiden Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme on 22nd September 2025. The programme is duly approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal.

The solemn occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries. Major General Sibdas Bhattacharjee, Chairman, AIMK, honoured the ceremony as Chief Guest, while Dr. Sujit K. Basu, FAScT, Cav. OMRI, and Founding Director of AIMK, adorned the dais as Guest of Honour. Their insightful addresses, replete with wisdom and experience, exhorted the young pioneers of the BBA programme to pursue their academic voyage with vision, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to values.

The proceedings commenced with the Inaugural Address by Brig. (Dr.) Sujay Ranjan Chaudhuri (Retd.), Director, AIMK, who extended a warm welcome to the inaugural batch and impressed upon them the institute’s enduring ethos of excellence, discipline, and character.

The day was further enlivened by a cultural presentation, symbolising the spirit of fresh beginnings. A moment of singular significance was the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of the dedicated BBA classroom, performed jointly by Dr. Basu and Maj. Gen. Bhattacharjee, thereby heralding the formal launch of the programme. The newly admitted students were subsequently presented with academic kits, equipping them for their scholarly pursuits.

The event culminated with an Orientation Programme. Col. Jaideep Bhowmik (Retd.), Registrar, AIMK, delineated the Code of Conduct and institutional guidelines, while Dr. Ayan Chattopadhyay, Head of the BBA Programme, elucidated the academic framework and curriculum, setting the intellectual tone for the cohort’s journey ahead.

On this landmark occasion, the dignitaries reiterated AIMK’s unwavering resolve to nurture future-ready leaders through a judicious blend of academic rigour, discipline, and value-driven education.

With this inaugural batch of the BBA Programme, AIMK embarks upon a new epoch in its academic odyssey—consolidating its stature as a premier cradle of management education in the country.