XAT 2025

XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2025
10:25 AM

File Image

Summary
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the XAT 2025 response sheet.
Candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted on January 5, 2025, can now download their response sheets by visiting the official website.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the XAT 2025 response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted on January 5, 2025, can now download their response sheets by visiting the official website at xatonline.in.

How to Download XAT 2025 Response Sheet

  • Visit the official website at xatonline.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘candidate response sheet’ link.
  • Enter your XAT ID and password to log in.
  • The response sheet will appear on your screen.
  • Download the sheet and save it for future reference.
The response sheet will allow candidates to analyze their answers, compare the responses with the upcoming official answer key, and calculate their probable scores before the release of the final result. According to the recent update, the scorecards for XAT 2025 are expected to be published on January 31, 2025.

XAT is a national-level management entrance exam that serves as a gateway for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at numerous prestigious B-schools across India, including XLRI, XIMB, and SPJIMR.

