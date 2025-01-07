UPSC CSE Interview 2024 Begins: Check Key Guidelines and Schedule

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 today, January 7, 2025. Candidates who cleared the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 are eligible to appear for the interview round, which will continue until April 17, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 today, January 7, 2025. Candidates who cleared the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 are eligible to appear for the interview round, which will continue until April 17, 2025.

The UPSC declared the CSE Mains 2024 results on December 9, 2024. Candidates who qualified in the mains are now advancing to the interview stage, which evaluates their suitability for administrative roles through personality assessment.

A total of 2,845 candidates are scheduled for the interview process, which is part of the recruitment drive to fill 1,056 vacancies in various civil services. The interviews will be held in two sessions;

Forenoon session: Reporting time is 9 AM

Afternoon session: Reporting time is 1 PM

Shortlisted candidates can access their e-summon letters for their personality tests from the official UPSC website. Additionally, the official notice stated, “It may also be noted that the candidate who has not finally submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate.”

Reimbursement for Travelling Expenses

Candidates appearing for the interview are eligible for travel reimbursement equivalent to second or sleeper-class train fare (mail express). This benefit is extended to ensure ease of travel for participants.

The UPSC has additionally clarified that requests for changes in the interview date and time will generally not be entertained.