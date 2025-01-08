NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update

Posted on 08 Jan 2025
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling registration until further notice. This decision has been announced on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in, following the recent reduction in NEET PG 2024 cutoff percentages.

The update on the official WBMCC website states: "The Registration Process for Round 3 is temporarily postponed in pursuance to the cut-off percentile reduction notice published by MCC, New Delhi. For further information, please check the counselling website frequently."

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the NEET PG 2024 cutoff, lowering the general/EWS category cutoff to the 15th percentile and the SC/ST/OBC/PwD category cutoff to the 10th percentile. This step has been taken to ensure the remaining PG medical seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) and state quotas are filled efficiently.

West Bengal, along with other states, is now expected to reopen the counselling registration process, enabling more candidates to participate after meeting the revised cutoff criteria.

Initially, the WB NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration was scheduled to commence on January 7, 2025, with the verified candidates' list release planned for January 10, and seat allotment scheduled for January 15, 2025. However, due to the postponement, the WBMCC is expected to announce a revised schedule soon on the official website.

NEET PG 2024 WB NEET PG 2024 WBMCC
