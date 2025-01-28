NEET UG 2025 Registration: Expected Dates and Latest Updates

Summary As medical aspirants gear up for the NEET UG 2025, many are eagerly awaiting the announcement of registration dates. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam is scheduled for May 4, 2025.

As medical aspirants gear up for the NEET UG 2025, many are eagerly awaiting the announcement of registration dates. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam is scheduled for May 4, 2025, the first Sunday of May. However, the registration window has not opened yet, raising questions and speculations among students.

Anticipated Registration Timeline

Traditionally, NEET UG registration begins months ahead of the exam. With the exam reverting to its pre-Covid structure, students expected the process to have started by now. Media reports suggest that the registration portal is likely to open by the last week of February or the first week of March 2025.

Key Developments Ahead of NEET UG 2025

The NTA has introduced several changes to the NEET UG 2025 exam format, aiming to strengthen exam integrity following last year’s challenges with paper leaks and malpractice. Here’s a quick overview of the updates announced so far:

Apaar ID Requirement (January 14, 2025): Initially, the NTA mandated the use of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (Apaar ID) for registration. Pen-and-Paper Mode (January 16, 2025): The exam will be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format in a single shift, with scores being used for courses like BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS, and BSc Nursing. BDS Courses Included (January 17, 2025): NEET UG scores will now also be applicable for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admissions. Relaxation on Apaar ID (January 24, 2025): The NTA clarified that Apaar ID would no longer be mandatory for registration, offering flexibility to students. Exam Duration Reduced (January 25, 2025): Optional questions have been removed, and the exam duration has been reduced by 20 minutes, returning to the traditional three-hour format.

Why the Delay in Registrations?

The delayed registration process has left students speculating about potential technical or procedural updates. Some believe the changes in exam format and the added use of NEET scores for various programmes may have caused the delay.

What Should Aspirants Do Now?

While awaiting the official registration announcement, students should focus on revising the syllabus, understanding the updated exam pattern, and gathering necessary documents for registration.

With lakhs of aspirants vying for limited seats in top medical colleges, preparation and timely registration remain the keys to success.