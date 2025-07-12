GSEB

Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Supplementary 2025 Result OUT at gseb.org- Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
13:59 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for GSEB Class 12th Science supplementary exam can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org
A total of 19,251 students registered for the exam, of whom 16,789 appeared

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared Gujarat Board HSC Supply Result 2025 today, July 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for GSEB Class 12th Science supplementary exam can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

GSEB conducted the HSC Science supplementary examination from June 23 to June 30, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

A total of 19,251 students registered for the exam, of whom 16,789 appeared. A total of 6,978 students passed the exam and the pass percentage is 41.56 per cent.

GSEB HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2025: Direct Link

GSEB HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

2. Click on Gujarat Board Class 12 Science supplementary results link available on the home page

4. Enter the login details and click on submit

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Check the result and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

