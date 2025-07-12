State Bank of India Notifies Vacancies For SBI SCO 2025 Posts- Check Eligibility and Other Details

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in The registration process begins on July 11 and will close on July 31, 2025

The State Bank of India, SBI invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 33 posts in the organisation including Deputy Manager and other posts. According to the schedule, The registration process begins on July 11 and will close on July 31, 2025.

SBI Vacancy Details 2025

General Manager: 1 post

Assistant Vice President: 14 posts

Deputy Manager: 18 post

The selection process comprises of shortlisting and interview.

The application fee is Rs 750 for General/EWS /OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.