TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed - Check Latest Release Update

Summary The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has officially postponed the announcement of the TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result. Earlier, the seat allotment results were scheduled for July 4, 2025, as part of the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling schedule.

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has officially postponed the announcement of the TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result. As per the latest notification available on the official website — tgpolycet.nic.in — the results will be declared shortly. Earlier, the seat allotment results were scheduled for July 4, 2025, as part of the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling schedule.

Alongside this, the Phase 2 registration and web option entry process, which was expected to begin on July 11, 2025, has also been delayed. The revised dates for both the seat allotment results and the second phase of counselling are yet to be announced by the authorities.

Once released, candidates will need to log in using their TS POLYCET 2025 hall ticket number, password, and date of birth to check their seat allotment status. The allotment result will include important details such as the name of the allotted polytechnic college, the diploma course assigned, and reporting instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allotment process will be based on multiple factors, including candidate merit, reservation policies, seat availability, and choices filled during the option entry window. The TS POLYCET 2025 result had already been declared on May 24, 2025, for admissions into diploma programmes across government and private polytechnic institutions in the state.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, conducts the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) annually for admissions into various technical diploma courses. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates on new allotment result dates and further counselling instructions.