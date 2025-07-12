Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Two Day Interschool Extravaganza Ekalakshya 2025

Summary The Director, Ms Meena Kak addressed the gathering on the significance of using technology responsibly and urged students to be the best versions of themselves The event commenced with a spirited rendition of

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International hosted Ekalakshya, a two-day Interschool extravaganza held on July 4 and 5, a conglomeration of Abhilakshya, a creative meet based on Social Science, Bullionaire, a Commerce meet and Iris, a Psychology meet, under the theme "Unleashing Our Future". The event commenced with a spirited rendition of "Roar" by the school choir, followed by a powerful dance on "Rise Up".

The Director, Ms Meena Kak addressed the gathering on the significance of using technology responsibly and urged students to be the best versions of themselves. The Chief Guest, Mr. Dhaval Jain, Municipal Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, spoke about the importance of patriotism, open-mindedness, and moving forward despite uncertainties. The Principal, Ms. Jaya Misra officially declared the meet open.

Abhilakshya provided the perfect platform for students to express their creativity through events like Wrap the Rapper featuring rap and beatboxing performances raising awareness on social topics, Act Precision where courtroom dramas depicted historical trials, CTRL+Scene where participants created short films focused on pressing social issues, among other events.

Bullionaire brought out the strategist, entrepreneur, and economist in every participant. The events ranged from Venture Vest which was a stock market simulation with crisis-based investment decisions to Corporate Courtroom involved mock trials on consumer negligence, with schools acting as claimants and respondents, and many more.

Iris delved deep into the workings of the human mind and the heart. Few of the events were eMOTION which was a themed ramp walk on contrasting emotions, while Luminary featured mock counselling events where students diagnosed fictional psychological cases, followed by a report submission.

The closing ceremony featured the prize distribution for each event. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy was the winner of Abhilakshya, followed by Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International and Mahadevi Birla World Academy. The winner of Bullionaire was Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Sushila Birla Girls’ School was the 1st runner up and the 2nd runner up position was bagged by Birla High School. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy was declared the winner of Iris, followed by M.P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School and Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

Ms Meena Kak, expressed her deep appreciation for the dedication and perseverance shown by all the participants. With heartfelt applause, Ekalakshya 2025 drew to a close.

"The events of Ekalakshya were thoughtfully curated to encourage dialogue, entrepreneurial spirit, and emotional intelligence. The participation and enthusiasm from various schools reaffirmed our belief that education must go beyond textbooks to shape socially aware, emotionally balanced, and economically responsible individuals."

Ms Jaya Misra, Principal, expressed, "Ekalakshya is a remarkable platform for students to bridge theory with practice. With the help of Social Science, Psychology, and Commerce, we witnessed young minds analyse society, understand human behaviour, and present innovative business ideas. We are proud of the exchange of ideas that took place during the two days."