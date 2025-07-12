RBI Invites Applications For Grade A and B Posts at rbi.org.in- Check Vacancy And Eligibility Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in As per the schedule, the registration window opened on July 11 and will close on July 31

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board invited applications for Grade A and B posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration window opened on July 11 and will close on July 31.

RBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

1. Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’: 5 posts

2. Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’: 6 posts

3. Manager (Technical-Electrical) in Grade ‘B’: 4 posts

4. Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’: 3 posts

5. Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) in Grade ‘A’: 10 posts

RBI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

2. Click on the opportunities link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on vacancies

4. Again a new page will open

5. Click on the Grade A and B recruitment link

6. Now click on the online application link and a new page will open

7. Register yourself first and login to the account

8. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

9. Click on submit and download the page

10. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is Rs 100+18% GST, the fee for General/ OBC/ EWS category is Rs 600 + 18% GST