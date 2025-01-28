AP NEET PG 2024 Phase 2 Allotment List Out: Key Details Here

Summary
The NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has published the college-wise allotment list for the second phase of Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2024 counselling.
Candidates can view the final allotment list for phase 2 on the official website drntruhsap.in.
The NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has published the college-wise allotment list for the second phase of Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2024 counselling. Candidates can view the final allotment list for phase 2 on the official website drntruhsap.in.
List of Colleges in AP NEET PG 2024 Phase 2 Allotment
The AP NEET PG 2024 phase 2 counselling includes a total of 29 colleges, including:
- ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore
- Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
- Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor
- Alluri Seetharama Raju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru
- And others
AP NEET PG 2024 Reservation Criteria
- Female Candidates: 33%
- Backward Classes: 29%
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 6%
- Physically Handicapped (PH): 5%
Documents Required for AP NEET PG 2024 Counselling
- Valid photo ID proof
- Copy of the AP NEET PG application form
- Copy of NEET PG admit card
- Copy of NEET PG result
- Secondary school certificate
- Marksheets for the first, second, and third years of MBBS/BDS
- MBBS/ BDS degree pass certificate
- Internship completion certificate
- MBBS registration certificate issued by MCI or SMC
- Receipt of online fee payment
- Details of NEET PG attempts
- Caste certificate and PH certificate (if applicable)
- Andhra Pradesh domicile certificate
According to the official notification, candidates who qualified for the AP NEET PG 2024 must report to their allotted colleges by January 31, 2025. The notification also stated that classes for AP NEET PG 2024 had commenced earlier, on December 20, 2024.
Last updated on 28 Jan 2025