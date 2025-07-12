JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Today- Round 3 Choice Filling From July 18

Summary Candidates who have to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in The Round 2 document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the JEECUP seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 today, July 12, 2025. Candidates who have to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, Round 2 online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counseling fee through their login can be done from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025. The round 2 seat can be withdrawn on July 17, 2025.

JEECUP Round 3 choice filling will be held from July 18 to July 20. Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 21. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from July 22 to July 24. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from July 22 to July 25 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal on July 26, 2025.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Steps to fill choices

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Click on the JEECUP round 2 choice filling link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and fill the choices

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

6. Take a printout of the same for future reference