JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Today- Round 3 Choice Filling From July 18

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
13:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The Round 2 document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the JEECUP seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 today, July 12, 2025. Candidates who have to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, Round 2 online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counseling fee through their login can be done from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025. The round 2 seat can be withdrawn on July 17, 2025.

JEECUP Round 3 choice filling will be held from July 18 to July 20. Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 21. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from July 22 to July 24. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from July 22 to July 25 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal on July 26, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Steps to fill choices

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Click on the JEECUP round 2 choice filling link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and fill the choices

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

6. Take a printout of the same for future reference

Last updated on 12 Jul 2025
13:28 PM
JEECUP 2025 JEECUP Counselling polytechnics
Similar stories
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed - Check Latest Release Update

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Notifies Vacancies For SBI SCO 2025 Posts- Check Eligibility and . . .

Recruitment exam

RBI Invites Applications For Grade A and B Posts at rbi.org.in- Check Vacancy And Eli. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Invites Applications From Students Pursuing PG, UG Courses- Know Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed - Check Latest Release Update

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Notifies Vacancies For SBI SCO 2025 Posts- Check Eligibility and . . .

Recruitment exam

RBI Invites Applications For Grade A and B Posts at rbi.org.in- Check Vacancy And Eli. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Invites Applications From Students Pursuing PG, UG Courses- Know Details Here

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Counselling - Phase 1 Registration and Option Entry Window Opens; Check Key. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Counselling Begins - Link and Round 1, 2 Full Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality