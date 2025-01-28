UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Applications Open: Step-by-Step Guide Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
13:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the Civil Services Examination 2025 application process for aspirants aiming for coveted positions in the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service. The application portal opened on January 22, 2025, and applicants must complete all four stages by February 11, 2025. The application forms are accessible on the official UPSC website upsconline.gov.in.

A total of 1,129 vacancies have been announced – 979 in Civil Services and 150 in the Indian Forest Service.

Before starting, candidates should ensure they have:

  • An active mobile number and email address
  • Graduation certificate
  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • A valid photo ID

How to Apply for UPSC 2025

The application process is divided into four parts:

  1. Part I (OTR Profile)
  2. Part II (Application Form)
  3. Part III (Detailed Application Form - DAF)
  4. Part IV (Fee, Photo, Signature, and Exam Centre Selection)

Steps to Fill the UPSC CSE 2025 Form

Part I: Registration

  1. Visit upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in and download the notification.
  2. Click on ‘Apply Online’ and select ‘Online Application for Various Examinations.’
  3. Register by filling in personal details, educational qualifications, and contact information.
  4. Provide photo ID details, graduation marks, and exam centre preference.
  5. Verify the form before submission, as edits are not allowed after final submission.

Upon completing Part I, candidates receive a unique Registration ID (RID).

Part II: Application Form

  1. Log in using the RID and date of birth.
  2. Pay the application fee online, offline, or via SBI challan. The fee is INR 100 for general candidates, while SC/ ST/ Female/ PwD candidates are exempt.
  3. Upload the required documents:
  4. Photo in JPG format (20-300 KB)
  5. Signature in JPG format (20-300 KB)
  6. Photo ID in PDF format (20-300 KB)
  7. Finalise the form by checking the declaration box.

Candidates will receive a confirmation message on their registered email and phone.

Part III: Detailed Application Form (DAF)

Upon completing Part II, candidates can access the DAF to provide service preferences and additional details. Submission of this section is mandatory for final registration.

Part IV: Fee, Photo, and Exam Centre Selection

Candidates must upload required documents in the prescribed format, pay the fee, and select their preferred exam centre to finalise their application.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2025
13:57 PM
UPSC CSE 2025 UPSC 2025 UPSC
Education

