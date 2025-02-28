CUET UG 2025: Application Date, What’s Changing and How It Impacts Your College Admission

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the official website for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 but is yet to announce the registration schedule and release the official notification. The exam date for CUET UG 2025 also remains unconfirmed.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the official website for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 but is yet to announce the registration schedule and release the official notification. The exam date for CUET UG 2025 also remains unconfirmed.

The official website for CUET UG 2025 is cuet.nta.nic.in, and key updates, including application dates, will also be available on the NTA’s official website nta.ac.in. Once the registration portal is activated, candidates can apply online through cuet.nta.nic.in.

The exam pattern and syllabus details are expected to be published alongside the registration announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, NTA initiated the CUET UG registration process on February 27, 2024.

Major Changes in CUET UG 2025

Fewer Subjects: The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37.

The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. Computer-Based Test (CBT): The exam will now be entirely online, shifting from the previous hybrid format.

The exam will now be entirely online, shifting from the previous hybrid format. Expanded Subject Options: Candidates can choose subjects they did not study in Class 12.

Candidates can choose subjects they did not study in Class 12. General Aptitude Test (GAT) for Dropped Subjects: Admissions for programmes in removed subjects will be determined through GAT scores.

Additionally, instead of 33 languages, CUET UG 2025 will now be conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.