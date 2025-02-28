SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Paper 2 Exam City Details Released; How to Download Slip

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
13:36 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the exam city information for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the SSC CPO 2024 Paper 2. Candidates can access the details by logging into the official website, ssc.gov.in.

How to Download SSC CPO 2024 Admit Card (Once Released)

  1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'Admit Card' tab.
  3. Select the relevant exam name.
  4. Enter login credentials.
  5. Submit and download the admit card.
According to the commission, admit cards for Paper 2 will be available for download starting March 6.

The commission also informed candidates about the retention policy for the admit cards at the exam centre. "Candidates may note that this Admission Certificate will be retained by the invigilator at the examination centre as a record of Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to retain a copy of their Admission Certificate for future references," SSC added.

Earlier this month, SSC declared the results of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for SSC CPO 2024.

The SSC CPO Paper 2 exam is scheduled for March 8, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,187 vacancies, comprising 125 SI (Male) and 61 SI (Female) vacancies in Delhi Police, along with 4,001 SI vacancies in CAPFs.

Last updated on 28 Feb 2025
13:36 PM
SSC CPO 2024 SSC Staff Selection Commission
