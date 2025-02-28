JEE Main 2025

Application Correction Window of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Closes Today; How to Apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on February 28, 2025.
Candidates who wish to modify their application details can do so on the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on February 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to modify their application details can do so on the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Edit the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Application Form

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Click on the ‘JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 (Correction Window)’ link under the candidate activity tab. A new window will appear.

3. Click on the ‘Login’ button.

4. Enter the candidate’s application number and password to access the form.

5. Make the necessary modifications and click ‘Submit’.

6. Pay the correction fee if applicable.

7. Save a printout for future reference.

Who Can Edit Application Details?

  • Fresh candidates who applied for JEE Main 2025 Session 1.
  • Candidates who registered for both Session 1 and Session 2 of JEE Main 2025.
BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Out; How to Check and Raise Objections
BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Out; How to Check and Raise Objections

Editable Details for Existing Candidates

  • Course (Paper)
  • Medium of Question Paper
  • State Code of Eligibility
  • Examination City (based on availability)
  • Educational qualifications (Class 10 & 12)
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Fee Payment

Editable Details for New Candidates (Session 2 Only)

  • Educational qualification (Class 10 & 12)
  • State Code of Eligibility
  • Date of Birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Sub-category/ PwD status
  • Signature
  • Paper selection
  • Examination city (based on permanent/present address)
  • Medium of examination (based on permanent/present address)

JEE Main consists of two papers:

  • Paper 1: Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/ BTech) at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating institutions. It also serves as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.
  • Paper 2: Admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in India.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination is scheduled from April 1 to April 8, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: morning shift from 9AM to noon and afternoon shift from 3PM to 6PM.

Last updated on 28 Feb 2025
12:58 PM
JEE Main 2025 JEE 2025 JEE Main
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board examination

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 for 32438 posts concludes tomorrow- Details inside

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test Admit Card 2025 Issued at trb.tn.gov.in- Get Direct. . .

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025: Application Date, What’s Changing and How It Impacts Your College Adm. . .

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Paper 2 Exam City Details Released; How to Download Slip

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board examination

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 for 32438 posts concludes tomorrow- Details inside

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test Admit Card 2025 Issued at trb.tn.gov.in- Get Direct. . .

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025: Application Date, What’s Changing and How It Impacts Your College Adm. . .

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Paper 2 Exam City Details Released; How to Download Slip

bseb

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Out; How to Check and Raise Objections

The event will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 6
Techno India University

Techno India University's annual fest Sahotsava to commence on February 28

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality