Application Correction Window of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Closes Today; How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on February 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to modify their application details can do so on the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Edit the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Application Form

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 (Correction Window)’ link under the candidate activity tab. A new window will appear.

3. Click on the ‘Login’ button.

4. Enter the candidate’s application number and password to access the form.

5. Make the necessary modifications and click ‘Submit’.

6. Pay the correction fee if applicable.

7. Save a printout for future reference.

Who Can Edit Application Details?

Fresh candidates who applied for JEE Main 2025 Session 1.

Candidates who registered for both Session 1 and Session 2 of JEE Main 2025.

Editable Details for Existing Candidates

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination City (based on availability)

Educational qualifications (Class 10 & 12)

Gender

Category

Fee Payment

Editable Details for New Candidates (Session 2 Only)

Educational qualification (Class 10 & 12)

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/ PwD status

Signature

Paper selection

Examination city (based on permanent/present address)

Medium of examination (based on permanent/present address)

JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/ BTech) at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating institutions. It also serves as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: Admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in India.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination is scheduled from April 1 to April 8, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: morning shift from 9AM to noon and afternoon shift from 3PM to 6PM.