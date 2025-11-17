WBSSC

WBSSC Releases SLST 2025 Interview List - When Will Verification Begin & What is Required?

Posted on 17 Nov 2025
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the preliminary interview list for the School Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025.
Applicants can now download the SLST 2025 intimation letter through the official website.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the preliminary interview list for the School Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025, shortlisting 20,500 candidates for the next stage of recruitment. Applicants can now download the SLST 2025 intimation letter through the official website, westbengalssc.com.

The list, which includes the names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, has been released for the recruitment of teachers for Classes 11 and 12 in state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools. The SLST 2025 written examination was conducted on September 14 across 478 centres for 35 subjects, each carrying 60 marks.

Interview Selection Criteria

The interview list has been prepared based on three key parameters:

  • Written examination score - 60 marks
  • Teaching experience - 10 marks
  • Eligibility criteria - 10 marks

The interview process will follow a 1:1.6 ratio, meaning 160 candidates will be invited for every 100 vacancies in a subject. Candidates shortlisted for the interview must carry all necessary documents and certificates for verification during the online application phase. The Commission has clearly stated that failure to participate in the verification process will lead to automatic disqualification from the recruitment cycle.

According to officials, a significant number of untainted candidates from the 2016 SLST, whose appointments were cancelled following the Supreme Court’s April 3 order, have found a place in the new interview list. Their inclusion helps fill vacancies across 12,445 posts for higher secondary teachers.

The Commission confirmed that the document verification process before the interview will commence on November 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for detailed schedules and further updates.

