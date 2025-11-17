AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Important Hall Ticket and Exam Details

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX for the year 2025. Candidates who have registered for the certification exam can now access and download their hall tickets from the official portal, allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX for the year 2025. Candidates who have registered for the certification exam can now access and download their hall tickets from the official portal, allindiabarexamination.com, using their login ID and password.

The AIBE 20 admit card contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, examination date, reporting time, and allotted exam centre. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information printed on the hall ticket.

Admit Card Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the login option.

Enter your login ID and password in the specified fields.

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Download and print the admit card for use on the examination day.

The AIBE XX 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Candidates must reach the venue well before the reporting time to complete verification processes smoothly. Carrying the AIBE 20 hall ticket 2025 to the examination centre is compulsory. Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.