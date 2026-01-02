Reel Nation 2025 celebrates youth creativity and the power of short-form digital content

Reel Nation 2025, a vibrant celebration of digital creativity and youth expression, was successfully hosted by Sister Nivedita University, bringing together students, influencers, content creators, and academicians under one roof. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, reaffirming the growing impact of short-form digital content among the younger generation.

Organised as a platform to showcase reel-making talent, Reel Nation 2025 featured participation from over 100 student creators, with the top 15 reels shortlisted and screened live before an enthusiastic audience. The reels were evaluated by a distinguished panel of popular Instagram influencers, including Prerana Das, Saikat Dey, Mukul Kumar Jana, Beas Dhar, and Shamik Adhikary, among others. The panellists also interacted with students, sharing valuable insights into content creation, personal branding, and the evolving digital ecosystem.

The influencer judges added immense value to the event, inspiring aspiring creators while making the experience both educational and aspirational. Following a detailed judging process, the winners were announced and felicitated on stage for their creativity and storytelling skills.

A high-energy live performance by Avik and The Arc Inc. Band further elevated the evening, bringing the event to a memorable close and leaving the audience with an unforgettable campus experience.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers expressed their gratitude to the university authorities, faculty members, student volunteers, sponsors, and participants for their collective efforts in making Reel Nation 2025 a grand success. The event not only celebrated creativity but also reinforced Sister Nivedita University’s commitment to nurturing talent beyond the classroom.

Reel Nation 2025 stood as a testament to the power of digital platforms in empowering young voices and transforming campuses into hubs of innovation, creativity, and collaboration.

