HPBOSE Declares HP TET 2025 Results; Certificates to Be Available on DigiLocker

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website hpbose.org using their roll number or application number.

The HP TET 2025 exams were conducted from November 2 to 16, 2025, and the provisional answer key had been released on December 2, 2025.

HPBOSE will provide mark-sheets and eligibility certificates in online PDF format through candidates’ DigiLocker accounts. These digitally signed documents are legally valid under the IT Act.

HP TET 2025 Result: Steps to Download

Visit the official HPBOSE website – hpbose.org Click on the HP TET 2025 result link Enter the required details (roll number or application number) View the result on the screen Download the result and save it for future reference

HP TET is conducted for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in subjects including Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Sanskrit, Punjab, Junior Basic Training (JBT), TGT Hindi, and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to download their mark-sheets and eligibility certificates from DigiLocker for official use in recruitment and further processes.