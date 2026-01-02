HPBOSE

HPBOSE Declares HP TET 2025 Results; Certificates to Be Available on DigiLocker

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2026
16:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check and download their results from the official website hpbose.org using their roll number or application number
The HP TET 2025 exams were conducted from November 2 to 16, 2025, and the provisional answer key had been released on December 2, 2025

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website hpbose.org using their roll number or application number.

The HP TET 2025 exams were conducted from November 2 to 16, 2025, and the provisional answer key had been released on December 2, 2025.

HPBOSE will provide mark-sheets and eligibility certificates in online PDF format through candidates’ DigiLocker accounts. These digitally signed documents are legally valid under the IT Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

HP TET 2025 Result: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official HPBOSE website – hpbose.org
  2. Click on the HP TET 2025 result link
  3. Enter the required details (roll number or application number)
  4. View the result on the screen
  5. Download the result and save it for future reference

HP TET is conducted for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in subjects including Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Sanskrit, Punjab, Junior Basic Training (JBT), TGT Hindi, and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to download their mark-sheets and eligibility certificates from DigiLocker for official use in recruitment and further processes.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2026
16:35 PM
HPBOSE HP TET HP TET 2025 Answer Key
Similar stories
NEET counselling

DME, Chhattisgarh Begins NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025; 326 Vacant Seats Available

FMGE December 2025

NBEMS Releases FMGE December 2025 City Slip; Exam on January 17

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Approves Addition of 587 PG Medical Seats for NEET PG 2025–26- Check Details He. . .

Gujarat

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET-PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Document Verif. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
College fest

Bethune College Celebrates Cultural Heritage and Innovation at Annual Fest ‘Aalap 2. . .

NEET counselling

DME, Chhattisgarh Begins NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025; 326 Vacant Seats Available

NIT Durgapur

AgriSense Shines as NIT Durgapur Team Wins Hult Prize 2026 On-Campus Round

FMGE December 2025

NBEMS Releases FMGE December 2025 City Slip; Exam on January 17

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Approves Addition of 587 PG Medical Seats for NEET PG 2025–26- Check Details He. . .

Gujarat

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET-PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Document Verif. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality