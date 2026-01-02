DME, Chhattisgarh Begins NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025; 326 Vacant Seats Available

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in Candidates who have completed the application process can exercise their choice filling until January 4, 2026 through the same portal

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has opened the application window for Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 3, 2026.

Along with registration, the Round 2 choice filling window is also open. Candidates who have completed the application process can exercise their choice filling until January 4, 2026 through the same portal.

The DME has released the Round 2 seat matrix, revealing a total of 326 clear vacancies available for admission in government and private medical colleges across Chhattisgarh. These vacancies include postgraduate seats left unfilled after the completion of Round 1 allotment and admissions.

Candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1, as well as those who wish to participate afresh, must complete online registration and institution selection within the prescribed schedule.

In addition to clear vacancies, the counselling authority has stated that virtual vacancies will also be available in Round 2. These will arise when candidates admitted in Round 1 opt for upgradation to higher-preference courses or colleges. Seats vacated due to such upgradations will be offered to other eligible candidates based on merit and availability within the same counselling round.

The DME has cautioned candidates that in Round 2 and all subsequent rounds, failure to take admission after seat allotment or resignation after admission will result in forfeiture of the registration fee.

“Candidates are therefore advised to select only those institutions in which they are willing to take admission,” the official notice stated.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates and detailed counselling instructions.