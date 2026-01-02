NBEMS Releases FMGE December 2025 City Slip; Exam on January 17

Summary The city intimation slip has been sent to candidates on their registered email IDs and mobile numbers via SMS, NBEMS said in an official update The FMGE December 2025 examination will be conducted on January 17 in two shifts across 67 test centres nationwide

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 city slip today. The city intimation slip has been sent to candidates on their registered email IDs and mobile numbers via SMS, NBEMS said in an official update.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their allotted exam city and familiarise themselves with the location and travel route to the examination centre well in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

The FMGE December 2025 examination will be conducted on January 17 in two shifts across 67 test centres nationwide. The first session will take place from 9 am to 2 pm, while the second session will be held from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The city slip provides information only about the exam city, while the FMGE December 2025 admit card containing full exam centre details will be issued on January 14. The results of the FMGE December 2025 session are scheduled to be announced on February 17.

In addition, NBEMS has extended the deadline for submission of deficient documents for FMGE December 2025. Candidates can now upload the required documents on the official website until January 7.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NBEMS website for further updates and instructions related to the examination.