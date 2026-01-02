National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Approves Addition of 587 PG Medical Seats for NEET PG 2025–26- Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2026
15:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the official NMC notification, approvals were granted after deliberations by the First Appeal Committee, which met on December 22 and 23, 2025
Of the total approvals, 171 PG seats were cleared through committee decisions, while 587 seats have been added for MD and MS programmes across various medical colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the addition of 587 postgraduate (PG) medical seats to the NEET PG 2025–26 seat matrix, following appeals filed by medical colleges against earlier decisions of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

According to the official NMC notification, approvals were granted after deliberations by the First Appeal Committee, which met on December 22 and 23, 2025. Of the total approvals, 171 PG seats were cleared through committee decisions, while 587 seats have been added for MD and MS programmes across various medical colleges.

The Letters of Permission (LOPs) for the newly sanctioned PG seats for the academic year 2025–26 will be issued shortly. However, the NMC has clarified that counselling authorities are not required to wait for the LOPs from individual institutions to include these additional seats in the counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, MARB has requested verification of the Certificate of Authentication (COA) dated December 12, submitted by Shri Balaji Institute of Medical Science, Shri Balaji Hospital Campus, Mowa, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, before issuing its LOP. The NMC has also called upon faculty members from government medical colleges to join the assessor pool for upcoming inspections.

MARB is expected to begin inspections of medical colleges for the 2026–27 academic year in the near future.

As per the NMC notice, the newly approved seats span across clinical and diagnostic specialties, including General Medicine, Paediatrics, Radiology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Orthopaedics, Respiratory Medicine, Emergency Medicine, General Surgery, Anaesthesiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Pathology.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2026
15:18 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
Gujarat

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET-PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Document Verif. . .

HSSC 2025

HSSC Releases Notification for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2025; Application. . .

Kerala KTET

New K-TET Guidelines Issued: Kerala Govt Revises Teacher Eligibility Rules After SC R. . .

AP SET 2025

AP SET 2025 Registration and Exam Schedule Announced - Check Key Dates and Applicatio. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Gujarat

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET-PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Document Verif. . .

HSSC 2025

HSSC Releases Notification for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2025; Application. . .

Kerala KTET

New K-TET Guidelines Issued: Kerala Govt Revises Teacher Eligibility Rules After SC R. . .

Narayana School

Narayana School Maheshtala Hosts SDG-Themed Biennial Sports Meet 2025–26

AP SET 2025

AP SET 2025 Registration and Exam Schedule Announced - Check Key Dates and Applicatio. . .

MBA

IIT Bombay Opens Applications for MBA 2026 Programme; Deadline January 31

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality