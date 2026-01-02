NMC Approves Addition of 587 PG Medical Seats for NEET PG 2025–26- Check Details Here

Summary According to the official NMC notification, approvals were granted after deliberations by the First Appeal Committee, which met on December 22 and 23, 2025 Of the total approvals, 171 PG seats were cleared through committee decisions, while 587 seats have been added for MD and MS programmes across various medical colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the addition of 587 postgraduate (PG) medical seats to the NEET PG 2025–26 seat matrix, following appeals filed by medical colleges against earlier decisions of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

According to the official NMC notification, approvals were granted after deliberations by the First Appeal Committee, which met on December 22 and 23, 2025. Of the total approvals, 171 PG seats were cleared through committee decisions, while 587 seats have been added for MD and MS programmes across various medical colleges.

The Letters of Permission (LOPs) for the newly sanctioned PG seats for the academic year 2025–26 will be issued shortly. However, the NMC has clarified that counselling authorities are not required to wait for the LOPs from individual institutions to include these additional seats in the counselling process.

In a related development, MARB has requested verification of the Certificate of Authentication (COA) dated December 12, submitted by Shri Balaji Institute of Medical Science, Shri Balaji Hospital Campus, Mowa, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, before issuing its LOP. The NMC has also called upon faculty members from government medical colleges to join the assessor pool for upcoming inspections.

MARB is expected to begin inspections of medical colleges for the 2026–27 academic year in the near future.

As per the NMC notice, the newly approved seats span across clinical and diagnostic specialties, including General Medicine, Paediatrics, Radiology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Orthopaedics, Respiratory Medicine, Emergency Medicine, General Surgery, Anaesthesiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Pathology.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates.