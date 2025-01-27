WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Registration Ends Today - Check Revised Dates

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the round 3 registration and fee payment window for WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 today, January 27, 2025. Previously, WBMCC had postponed the third round of counselling twice following the recent reduction in NEET PG 2024 cutoff percentages.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the round 3 registration and fee payment window for WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 today, January 27, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

Previously, WBMCC had postponed the third round of counselling twice following the recent reduction in NEET PG 2024 cutoff percentages.

Post-Registration Process and Verification Details

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which takes place on January 27, 28, and 29, 2024, at designated venues and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification. Failure to attend this mandatory step disqualifies candidates from the current and subsequent counselling rounds unless they re-register and pay the required fees.

Upon verification, candidates will receive a system-generated certificate confirming successful verification, both in physical form at the verification venue and within their online candidate profile.

Publication of Verified List and Seat Matrix: On January 30, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the third round. Choice Filling and Locking: Verified candidates can begin online choice filling and locking from January 30 (post-4 PM) until 8 AM of February 1, 2025. Seat Allotment: The allotment result for round 3 will be published on February 5, 2025, post-4 PM.

Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college.

Candidates must ensure all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.