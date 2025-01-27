NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - Key Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the much-awaited NEET PG counselling 2024 third-round final seat allotment result. Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their status through the official MCC website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the much-awaited NEET PG counselling 2024 third-round final seat allotment result, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their status through the official MCC website.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on January 25, students were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC of DGHS through email by January 26 (noon). Following this, according to the official notice, the provisional result will be treated as final. The provisional result was for informational purposes only and provided candidates a preview of their likely seat allotment based on their submitted preferences.

Steps to Check Final Seat Allotment Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab.

Click on the ‘Allotment Result Round 1 for Round 3’ link.

The result will be displayed in a pdf format.

View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment must confirm their acceptance and complete the necessary admission formalities within the specified time frame. After accepting the allotted seat, candidates must report to the respective college to complete further admission processes, including document verification from February 4 to February 5, 2025.

Post completion of the third round of counselling, the registration for the online stray vacancy round will commence from February 7 to February 11, 2025.