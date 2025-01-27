NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - Key Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jan 2025
10:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the much-awaited NEET PG counselling 2024 third-round final seat allotment result.
Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their status through the official MCC website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the much-awaited NEET PG counselling 2024 third-round final seat allotment result, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their status through the official MCC website.

SSC GD 2025 Exam City Slip and Admit Card Update - Download Steps and Dates
SSC GD 2025 Exam City Slip and Admit Card Update - Download Steps and Dates

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on January 25, students were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC of DGHS through email by January 26 (noon). Following this, according to the official notice, the provisional result will be treated as final. The provisional result was for informational purposes only and provided candidates a preview of their likely seat allotment based on their submitted preferences.

Steps to Check Final Seat Allotment Result

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Allotment Result Round 1 for Round 3’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in a pdf format.
  • View and download your final allotment result for future reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Update - MCC Withdraws 10 Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotment
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Update - MCC Withdraws 10 Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotment

Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment must confirm their acceptance and complete the necessary admission formalities within the specified time frame. After accepting the allotted seat, candidates must report to the respective college to complete further admission processes, including document verification from February 4 to February 5, 2025.

Post completion of the third round of counselling, the registration for the online stray vacancy round will commence from February 7 to February 11, 2025.

Last updated on 27 Jan 2025
10:27 AM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
SSC GD 2025

SSC GD 2025 Exam City Slip and Admit Card Update - Download Steps and Dates

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Exam 2025 Admit Cards to be Out Soon: Key Dates and Details

Railway recruitment

East Central Railway Recruitment: Apply for 1154 Apprentice posts at rrcecr.gov.in- D. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Exam: No More Optional Questions in Exam Paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC GD 2025

SSC GD 2025 Exam City Slip and Admit Card Update - Download Steps and Dates

Moments from the event
Kolkata schools

TTIS Challenge: A catalyst for growth of students

Xavrang 2025

In Pictures| Xavrang'25: Mythical Odyssey - Eclipse of Eras

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Exam 2025 Admit Cards to be Out Soon: Key Dates and Details

Railway recruitment

East Central Railway Recruitment: Apply for 1154 Apprentice posts at rrcecr.gov.in- D. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University’s TalkClubb Organises Psychoanalytic Therapy Workshop