CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process & Key Details

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the implementation of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID system, a pioneering move in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the 'Digital India' vision. This 12-digit unique identifier will serve as a digital record for students, consolidating their academic and extracurricular achievements on a secure platform.

What is APAAR ID?

APAAR ID is designed to integrate and streamline students' academic records, such as exam results, learning outcomes, and participation in various activities, including Olympiads, sports, and skill training. Integrated with the DigiLocker ecosystem, this system also supports the "One Nation, One Student ID" initiative, ensuring students have a seamless, lifelong academic identity.

This new system guarantees data confidentiality, with sensitive details masked during sharing with authorized entities. It aims to boost transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing student information across schools affiliated with CBSE. APAAR ID will serve as the primary identifier for exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET, streamlining administrative processes.

Implementation Process for Schools

Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs): Schools are required to introduce the APAAR ID during PTMs, explaining its importance to parents and students.

Consent Form Collection: Schools must distribute consent forms for parents to authorize the use of Aadhaar details for generating APAAR IDs.

Data Verification: Verify student details on the UDISE+ portal for accuracy before generating APAAR IDs.

ID Generation: Generate APAAR IDs using the UDISE+ portal, linking them to students' DigiLocker accounts.

Distribution: Provide APAAR IDs to students and ensure integration into school ID cards and IT systems.

Error Handling: In case of discrepancies, schools should direct parents to Common Service Centres (CSCs) for corrections.

To ensure successful implementation, CBSE has developed an online system for monitoring APAAR ID creation in affiliated schools. Schools are encouraged to maintain regular updates on the AIM Portal available on the CBSE website. The initiative aims for 100% saturation of APAAR IDs, marking a significant step in transforming the educational landscape.

Read the full notice here.