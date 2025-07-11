SLPRB AP Police Constable 2025 Result OUT at slprb.ap.gov.in- Download OMR Sheet Before July 12

Summary Candidates can check the SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP) final written results on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in A total of 37600 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 32364 are male and 5236 are female candidates

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh declared the final written exam result for the Constable vacancies. Candidates can check the SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP) final written results on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

A total of 37600 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 32364 are male and 5236 are female candidates. Of them, 33921 (29211 male and 4710 female) candidates have qualified. The preliminary answer key was released on June 1, and after that, SLPRB invited objections from candidates. Candidates can also download their scanned OMR sheets on or before 5 pm on July 12.

Subject experts reviewed the objections, and one objection to a question (question number 108 in SET A, question number 89 in SET B, question number 77 in SET C, and question number 136 in SET D) was found valid.

Candidates will be able to apply for verification of OMR sheets by paying Rs 1,000 as per the format. After receiving verification requests, SLPRB will scan the OMR sheets once again and check the awarded marks using the final answer key.

SLPRB AP Police Constable Result 2025: Direct Link

